NPPA’s Best of Photojournalism Results

Photojournalist of the Year, large market: John Thompson, a close friend of Philando Castile, castigated St. Anthony police for the death of his coworker, a person he called a “brother.” Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Here are the Best of Photojournalism results from the NPPA.

Photojournalist of the Year, Large Market

1. Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Minneapolis Star Tribune

2. Marcus Yam, Los Angeles Times

3. Behrouz Mehri, Agence France Presse

HM Mads Nissen, Politiken (Copenhagen) Panos Pictures

HM Asger Ladefoged, Berlingske (Copenhagen)

Photojournalist of the Year, Small Market

1. Jake May, Flint Journal/MLive.com

2. Sarah Ann Jump The Herald (Jasper, Indiana)

3. Jessica Phelps, Newark Advocate

HM Dave Weatherwax, The Herald (Jasper, Indiana)

Sports Photojournalist of the Year

1. Wally Skalij, Los Angeles Times

2. Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle

3. Al Bello, Getty Images

Cliff Edom’s ‘New America Award’

Callaghan O’Hare | MLive.com The Flint Journal, MLive.com