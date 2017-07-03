Call for Entries: Second Quarter 2017

Calling for entries for the second quarterly clip contest of 2017. This is something new we are trying for 2017. The contest is open to all interested in being a part of the WNPA. You do not have to be a paid member to participate this year. Images that will be accepted for the contest must have been published in April, May and June of 2017. Please review the rules of the clip contest before entering.

If you have any questions, please contact John Ehlke at jehlke@conleynet.com

Entries will be accepted until Sunday, July 16 Judging will take place the following two weeks with winners posted on Aug. 1

You can submit your entries at:

https://airdropper.com/wnpaonline

The password for this quarter is 2017q2

The standings from last quarter can be found here.