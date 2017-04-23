Call for Entries- 2017 Quarterly Clip Contest

Calling for entries for the first quarterly clip contest of 2017. This is something new we are trying for 2017. The contest is open to all interested in being a part of the WNPA. You do not have to be a paid member to participate this year. Images that will be accepted for the contest must have been published in January, February or March of 2017. Please review the rules of the clip contest before entering.

If you have any questions, please contact John Ehlke at jehlke@conleynet.com

Entries will be accepted until Sunday, May 14. Judging will take place the following two weeks with winners posted on June 1.

You can submit your entries at:

https://airdropper.com/wnpaonline

The password for this quarter is 2017q1