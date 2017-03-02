January 2017 Showcase

The January 2017 Member Showcase is John Ehlke of the Daily News in West Bend, Wis.

 

John Ehlke | West Bend Daily News Hartford Union guard Kayla Okla flips West Bend East guard Katelyn Matenaer off her back as they two fight for possession of a ball in the first half of a high school varsity basketball game on Jan. 4, 2017 in West Bend, Wis. No fouled was called and Hartford Union was awarded possession on a jump ball call.

John Ehlke | West Bend Daily News
Here were the submissions for the  month.

 

Please send you February submissions to john.ehlke@gmail.com. The deadline is Sunday, March 19. Voting will begin March 20 and close March 31. Voting takes place on out Facebook page.

