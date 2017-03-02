January 2017 Showcase
The January 2017 Member Showcase is John Ehlke of the Daily News in West Bend, Wis.
John Ehlke | West Bend Daily News
Hartford Union guard Kayla Okla flips West Bend East guard Katelyn Matenaer off her back as they two fight for possession of a ball in the first half of a high school varsity basketball game on Jan. 4, 2017 in West Bend, Wis. No fouled was called and Hartford Union was awarded possession on a jump ball call.
Here were the submissions for the month.
Sandro Hauswirth competed at the FIS Cup Ski Jumping Invitational at Silver Mine Hill in Eau Claire on Jan. 28, 2017.
Madison West Regent goaltender Adam Buencamino gets introduced before the Regents take on Verona Wildcats at the Eagle Nest Ice Arena in Verona, Wis. on Jan. 27.
REEDSBURG, WI – JANUARY 20: Al Exner, Chairman of the Sauk County Republicans, looks out the window at the Inn at Wawanissee Point, where he and fellow Sauk County Republicans joined for an a Presidential Inauguration watching party.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) gets flipped upside down by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, January 22, 2017.
Please send you February submissions to john.ehlke@gmail.com. The deadline is Sunday, March 19. Voting will begin March 20 and close March 31. Voting takes place on out Facebook page.
