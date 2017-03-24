February Showcase
As a spring storm makes its way through the region, a jetliner is refracted in the raindrops of a vehicle window as it approaches Dane County Regional airport in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
Our February Member Showcase is John Hart of the Wisconsin State Journal. John placed in the NPPA’s Best in Photojournalism contest this month.
Full results are here
Congratulations, John.
