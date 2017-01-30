December 2016 Showase
The member showcase for December is Mike De Sisti from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COLD – The Breakwater lighthouse is seen on a cold Lake Michigan between a rocky break wall near Discovery World in Milwaukee on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Arctic cold Thursday will prevent temperatures from getting out of the single digits. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Wisconsin for heavy snow of up to 11 inches between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Here are the entries for the month.
Despite Knocking the ball out of a Beloit Memorial player’s hands, and gaining control, Verona junior Bui Clements (23), was unable to capitalize off the stolen ball.
UW-Green Bay guard Charles Cooper (34), takes a elbow to the face during the first half of the UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball game versus University of Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, Wednesday, December 14, 2016.
A firefighter passes a fire hose out to another firefighter as smoke continues to pour out of a home on fire on South Indiana Avenue on Dec. 2, 2016 in West Bend, Wis. The page for the fire went out shortly before 6:00 p.m. with Newburg Fire Department and the West Bend Police Department assisting.
A gift from Santa Clause brought happy tears to Syneiah Vann, a second grade student at Frank Elementary School Wednesday morning. Vann’s family was displaced by a total loss house fire in October.
A skiier heads to the slopes as Wednesday was opening day of the skiing season at Wilmot Mountain.
Entries for January 2017 can be sent to john.ehlke@gmail.com. Deadline to send your image is Sunday, Feb. 12.
