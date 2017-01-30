December 2016 Showase

The member showcase for December is Mike De Sisti from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

COLD - The Breakwater lighthouse is seen on a cold Lake Michigan between a rocky break wall near Discovery World in Milwaukee on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Arctic cold Thursday will prevent temperatures from getting out of the single digits. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Wisconsin for heavy snow of up to 11 inches between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

COLD – The Breakwater lighthouse is seen on a cold Lake Michigan between a rocky break wall near Discovery World in Milwaukee on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Arctic cold Thursday will prevent temperatures from getting out of the single digits. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Wisconsin for heavy snow of up to 11 inches between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

 

Here are the entries for the month.

 

Entries for January 2017 can be sent to john.ehlke@gmail.com. Deadline to send your image is Sunday, Feb. 12.

This entry was posted on Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 7:06 am. It is filed under 2016, 2016, AP Photos of the Month, Contests, Featured, Member Pics, Member work, News and tagged with , , . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply