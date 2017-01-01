August Showcase

Congratulations to John Hart of the Wisconsin State Journal on winning the August 2016 Showcase.

Mackenzie Wilson, 7, of Waunakee, Wis. plays with a toy airplane during a visit with her family to the terminal of Wisconsin Aviation in Madison, Wis. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Part of an impromptu outing organized by her mother, the the girl and her brother enjoyed breakfast in the terminal's restaurant and the chance to get an up-close look at several arrivals and departures at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The rest of the entries.

Please send you September entries to john.ehlke@gmail.com. Entries are due by Oct. 22. Voting ends Oct. 30.

