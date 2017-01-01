August Showcase
Congratulations to John Hart of the Wisconsin State Journal on winning the August 2016 Showcase.
Mackenzie Wilson, 7, of Waunakee, Wis. plays with a toy airplane during a visit with her family to the terminal of Wisconsin Aviation in Madison, Wis. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Part of an impromptu outing organized by her mother, the the girl and her brother enjoyed breakfast in the terminal’s restaurant and the chance to get an up-close look at several arrivals and departures at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The rest of the entries.
Bon Iver performed at the Eaux Claires Festival in Eau Claire on August 12, 2016.
Staff Photo by Dan Reiland
Freelance photo/ 081416FLEA/ Richard Krajnak of Sheboygan mans his booth at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016 on the Walworth County Fairgrounds. / Jenny Du Puis
John Ehlke | West Bend Daily News
Jackson Fire Department EMS Paul Purgett pulls a stretcher out of an ambulance for a vicim to be transported to the triage area as the sunsets during an active shooter drill Monday, Aug. 15 at Master Wholesale and Vending Supply in the town of Jackson.
Alex Kjell, left, serves up a “Yum Yum and Chill” frozen cocktail during the Yum Yum Fest in Central Park on Sunday afternoon in Madison. A joint charity effort between the Madison Parks Foundation & Madison Area Chefs Network, this year marks the 3rd Annual end of summer celebration of local area food and drinks.
Claire Pilatin (left) of Grand Chute, dances as she talks with her sister, Sophie as the two play during the 24th Annual Celebrate Diversity picnic at Memorial Park Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Waukesha County Sheriff deputy Amy Lonzrick takes measurements of this non fatal car accident in Pewaukee. The car was estimated to be going 75mph in a 25 mph zone. It hit three buildings and a light pole before landing upside down and twisted. The front of the car is still attached, you just can’t see it here.
