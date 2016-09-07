July 2016 Showcase
The July showcase was awarded to Bill Siel
Kenosha News
While covering a Peace March to Kenosha’s lakefront, I overheard someone exclaim “Look at the sky!” I turned around and saw ragged clouds illuminated from the southeast which was the opposite direction for evening hours. The very dramatic sight was created by stormy weather that actually skirted past the city. Because of the low light, I had my Nikon
D3 set at ISO 3200 and I shot at 160th second with the lens on f6.3. It was a 28-70mm zoom lens and I used the 38mm focal length to avoid converging lines.
August submissions are being taken from now until Friday. Email yours to John Ehlke
Entries will be posted on our Facebook page
fireworks at the Fond du Lac lighthouse. July 4, 2016. Patrick Flood Photography
Emily Pickhardt of Ramsey, MN., worked on her artwork during Chalkfest at UW-Eau Claire on July 30, 2016.
Staff Photo by Dan Reiland
Kal Weaver, 11, makes his way toward a pool of water inside an inflatable floating ball during a visit to Wingra Park in Madison, Wis. Thursday, June 30, 2016. Part of a test run by a local entertainment vendor who purchased the equipment recently, park visitors were offered a free opportunity to try out the unique outdoor activity. Assisting are Alex Grzybowski, left, and Adam Jermain, center, employees with Celebrations Entertainment. JOHN HART — State Journal
Town of Delafield firefighters prepare to move a trapped driver of this car and transport her with Flight for Life. Firefighters were preforming CPR on the passenger in this vehicle when I arrived, she would succumb to her injuries.
John Ehlke | West Bend Daily News
James Paolo, 14, of Hartford jumps off the high diving board and into the pool at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Monday, July 11 in Hartford. The community helped raise $2.3 million for the aquatic center to replace the Veterans Memorial Pool of 57 years. Soft opens were held over the weekend with the grand opening to the public being Monday.
Doug and Laura Aldrink sit above Lake Michigan Wednesday July 27, 2016. They have been married 43 years. Mrs. Aldrink has had multiple brain surgeries and lives at the nearby Lakeshore Manor rehab facility. / (c) Mark Hertzberg
A cook handling the grill flips zucchini slices as he prepares a dinner on the Croatian island of Korcula.
MOON BUCKMOON THUNDERMOON – A gull flies past a nearly full moon rising above the 35-floor 100 East Wisconsin building’s cupola tower 550 feet above E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Water St. in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 17, 2016. The moon will be completely full on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the full moon on the 19th is referred to as the “Full Buck Moon” as bucks begin to grow antlers at this time. This full Moon was also known as the Thunder Moon, because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month. Photo by Mike De Sisti / MDESISTI@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Wisconsin DNR natural heritage conservation staffer Jason Brabant holds a plain pocketbook mussel he found while conducting a survey for mussels Tuesday, July 12, 2016 in the Plover River nears Stevens Point, Wis. Their work is the first statewide survey for freshwater mussels in 40 years in Wisconsin. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
