The July showcase was awarded to Bill Siel

While covering a Peace March to Kenosha's lakefront, I overheard someone exclaim "Look at the sky!" I turned around and saw ragged clouds illuminated from the southeast which was the opposite direction for evening hours. The very dramatic sight was created by stormy weather that actually skirted past the city. Because of the low light, I had my Nikon D3 set at ISO 3200 and I shot at 160th second with the lens on f6.3. It was a 28-70mm zoom lens and I used the 38mm focal length to avoid converging lines.

