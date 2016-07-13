February and June 2016 Clip Contest Open (Paid members only)

ONLY PAID MEMBERS ARE ALLOWED TO ENTER

Please review the rules before you enter.

How to enter:

1) Prepare your files.

Filenaming is very critical because if you upload two images with the same file name, one will be overwritten. To solve this, please follow the following naming convention to ensure everyone has unique file names:

Start with the two letter category code followed by an underscore:

Spot news = sn_ General news = gn_ Feature = fe_ Multiple = mu_ Illustration = il_ Sports = sp_ Portrait = po_

Then follow it by your first initial, then your middle initial then your last name. If you have more than one photo in a category follow it by a number. For example:

Jon Doe Smith enters two photos in the spot news category:

sn_jdsmith1.jpg sn_jdsmith2.jpg

Please number your multiple category pictures in the order you want judges to view them. If you have more than 10 photos make sure they go 01, 02, 03…09, 10, 11, etc.

2) Go to airdropper.com/wnpaonline and for the password, type in the month and year of the month you want to submit to:

For example: february2016, june2016

This will then take you to the upload page where you can upload all the files you have for that month all at once. Have your submissions in by July 31.

Rules