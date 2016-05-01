2015 Photographer of the Year results

  1. John Hart– Wisconsin State Journal – 30 Points
  2. Evan Siegle– Green Bay Press-Gazette- 19 Points
  3. Mark Kauzlarich– Freelance- 14 Points
  4. William Glasheen– Post-Crescent Media- 11 Points
  5. Dan Powers– Post- Crescent Media- 10 Points
    1. John Ehlke– Daily News in West Bend- 10 Points
  6. Lauren Justice– Freelance- 9 Points
  7. Kyle Bursaw– Green Bay Press-Gazette- 8 Points
  8. Marisa Wojcik– Eau Claire Leader-Telegram- 7 Points
  9. Gary Klein– Sheboygan Press Media- 6 Points
  10. Todd Ponath– Lake Country Now- 5 Points
  11. Ben Brewer– Freelance- 4 Points
    1. Dan Reiland– Eau Claire Leader- Telegram- 4 Points
  12. Jim Koepnick–  Freelance- 3 Points
    1. Ron Page– Post-Crescent Media- 3 Points
  13. Terry Mayer– Freelance- 2 Points
  14. Danny Damiani– Post-Crescent Media- 1 Point

Point system was:

1st- 4 points

2nd-3 Points

Third- 2 Points

HM- 1 Point

