2015 Photographer of the Year results
- John Hart– Wisconsin State Journal – 30 Points
- Evan Siegle– Green Bay Press-Gazette- 19 Points
- Mark Kauzlarich– Freelance- 14 Points
- William Glasheen– Post-Crescent Media- 11 Points
- Dan Powers– Post- Crescent Media- 10 Points
- John Ehlke– Daily News in West Bend- 10 Points
- Lauren Justice– Freelance- 9 Points
- Kyle Bursaw– Green Bay Press-Gazette- 8 Points
- Marisa Wojcik– Eau Claire Leader-Telegram- 7 Points
- Gary Klein– Sheboygan Press Media- 6 Points
- Todd Ponath– Lake Country Now- 5 Points
- Ben Brewer– Freelance- 4 Points
- Dan Reiland– Eau Claire Leader- Telegram- 4 Points
- Jim Koepnick– Freelance- 3 Points
- Ron Page– Post-Crescent Media- 3 Points
- Terry Mayer– Freelance- 2 Points
- Danny Damiani– Post-Crescent Media- 1 Point
Point system was:
1st- 4 points
2nd-3 Points
Third- 2 Points
HM- 1 Point
